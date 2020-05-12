Alexander R. Bradley Sells 8,817 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $379,219.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,802.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $42.87. 1,661,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,589. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.61. First Solar had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cascend Securities dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 195.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

