Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Position Raised by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 47,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $755,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

BABA traded down $5.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.31. 17,753,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,244,969. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

