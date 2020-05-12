Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,620,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 2,460,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $206.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,048,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,940,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.90. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $522.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

