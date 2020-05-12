Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB raised its position in Alibaba Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 47,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

BABA stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.96. 9,334,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,940,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.90. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

