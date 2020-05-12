Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at $112,339,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $70,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on Y. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alleghany currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.75.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $512.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $531.36 and a 200-day moving average of $709.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.59 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany has a twelve month low of $426.87 and a twelve month high of $847.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.95 by ($2.96). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Alleghany will post 37 EPS for the current year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

