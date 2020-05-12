ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.618 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

ALLETE has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. ALLETE has a payout ratio of 69.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ALLETE to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.7%.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of ALE stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,204. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.38. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. Mizuho raised ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $432,327.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,879.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.