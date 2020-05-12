ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after acquiring an additional 50,064 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $432,327.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,879.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALE stock opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.38. ALLETE Inc has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.75 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ALE. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

