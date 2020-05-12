AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 13,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $460,465.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 510,872 shares in the company, valued at $17,808,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,821 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,067,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,299,000 after buying an additional 428,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,027,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after buying an additional 260,509 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 538.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,781,000 after purchasing an additional 690,726 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 750,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after buying an additional 88,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 613.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 499,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 429,808 shares in the last quarter. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AB stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,982. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 101.59%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

