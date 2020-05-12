AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,988 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFB. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

