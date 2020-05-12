Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the April 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMOT. BidaskClub upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Allied Motion Technologies from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

AMOT opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $296.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.21. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $92.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

