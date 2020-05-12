Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $455.13 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) will report sales of $455.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $349.00 million to $653.00 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $737.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 78.97% and a net margin of 21.65%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 42,867 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,226,000 after buying an additional 46,288 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 371,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after buying an additional 191,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

