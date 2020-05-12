Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) CEO Thomas J. Wilson Sells 652,868 Shares

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $66,148,585.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ALL stock traded down $4.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.55. 1,634,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,145. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Allstate to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price target on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

