Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) CFO Mario Rizzo Sells 6,670 Shares

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $676,271.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,746.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ALL traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.55. 1,634,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.49. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

