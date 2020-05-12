Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $151.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.98.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. The business had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.42.

In related news, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $3,339,527.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,304.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $4,583,765.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,812 shares of company stock worth $13,482,773. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

