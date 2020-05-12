Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $77,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,402.58. 683,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,155. The firm has a market cap of $947.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,224.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,325.47. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,295,720 shares of company stock valued at $85,349,673. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.