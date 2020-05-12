Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is First Quadrant L P CA’s 6th Largest Position

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,403.59 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,221.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,323.74. The company has a market cap of $944.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

