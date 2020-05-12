Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,403.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,221.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,323.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

