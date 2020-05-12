Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,458 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,403.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,221.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,323.74. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $944.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

