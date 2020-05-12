Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,403.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $944.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,221.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,323.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

