Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 74,042 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,146 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,042 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 327.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.14. 5,488,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,579,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

