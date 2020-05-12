Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 58,977 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,397,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,977 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of CenterPoint Energy worth $21,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,858,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,826,797. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

