Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,145 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $20,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,106,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,612,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.93.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,103,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,343. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

