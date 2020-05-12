Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,561 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cummins worth $21,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 11.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.5% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.8% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $8.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,889. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.76.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

In related news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.44.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

