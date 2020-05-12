Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 456,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,018 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cardinal Health worth $21,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $785,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.10. 2,417,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.486 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

