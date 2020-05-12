Alps Advisors Inc. Has $21.68 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50,890 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $21,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employers Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in 3M by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 27,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 695.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 8,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 69,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,236,846. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,434. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.