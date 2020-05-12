Alps Advisors Inc. Has $21.79 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,929 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $21,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,638. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $82.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.25.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

