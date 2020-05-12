Alps Advisors Inc. Has $21.86 Million Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Travelers Companies worth $21,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.59.

TRV traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $93.96. 1,911,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.87.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

