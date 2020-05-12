Alps Advisors Inc. Has $23.36 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,566 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $727,585,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,081 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $88,799,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,343,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,419,000 after purchasing an additional 749,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $92.85. 3,502,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170,298. The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

