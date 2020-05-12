Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 476,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,135 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of Eastman Chemical worth $22,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 38.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

EMN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.51. 1,610,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,528. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.11. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

