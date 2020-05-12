Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,267 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Kraft Heinz worth $22,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.38. 4,699,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,700,191. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.