Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,860,855 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,034 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Ford Motor worth $18,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,813 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 51,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 153,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 638,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 212,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.49.

NYSE F traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $4.98. 70,692,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,515,792. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 224,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,094. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.