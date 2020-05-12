Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,147,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 405,840 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Centurylink worth $20,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at $15,670,011,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Centurylink by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,362,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,385,000 after buying an additional 796,604 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centurylink by 4,585.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,576,000 after buying an additional 19,971,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centurylink by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,505,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,168,000 after buying an additional 857,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

In other news, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,577. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Shares of CTL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,061,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,082,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.