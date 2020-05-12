Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 146,755 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 146,755 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Seagate Technology worth $21,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 145.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.3% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,656,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.61.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,717,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,499 shares of company stock worth $4,993,234 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

