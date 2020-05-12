Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 181,100 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181,100 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $20,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.07.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.95. 4,554,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.01. The firm has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

