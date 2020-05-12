Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 30,379 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,379 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Principal Financial Group worth $19,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 63,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $34.93. 1,365,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,089. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $60.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

