Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 8,482 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Nucor worth $21,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 125.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 50.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

NUE stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.01. 1,924,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,678. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.55. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

