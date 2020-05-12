Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,755 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 119,862 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Western Digital worth $21,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2,409.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 803,726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,012,000 after buying an additional 771,703 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Western Digital by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Western Digital from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,155,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.11. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

