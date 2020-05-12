Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131,175 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $21,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,020,000 after acquiring an additional 959,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,944,000 after buying an additional 975,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,671,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $717,925,000 after buying an additional 227,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,146,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,198,000 after buying an additional 176,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,950,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,506,000 after acquiring an additional 51,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

MXIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities started coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,496 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,163. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.