Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.43.

AIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of Altus Group stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$40.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,110. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$28.89 and a 12 month high of C$48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 107.67.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$131.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$131.04 million. Analysts expect that Altus Group will post 1.7499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

