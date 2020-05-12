AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Price Target Cut to $8.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AMAG Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.53.

Shares of AMAG stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.38. 51,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,832. The company has a market capitalization of $316.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $13.53.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 24,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,146 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

