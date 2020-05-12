AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) PT Raised to $10.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) had its target price upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.82.

Shares of AMAG stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $13.53.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. Equities research analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $116,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 67,790.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,995,412 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,054 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servico Internacionais acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $409,500,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,930,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,853 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 777.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,690 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,522,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,366 shares during the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

