Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.0% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,409.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,165.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,939.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1,186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.10, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. China International Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.