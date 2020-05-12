Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Position Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,539 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of Ameren worth $16,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.9% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 29,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 379,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.92. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

