Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Receives Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Ameren (NYSE:AEE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEE. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Shares of AEE traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,066,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,092. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Ameren has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. Ameren’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ameren by 311.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,760,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,196,000 after buying an additional 1,332,838 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ameren by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,193,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,403 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,861,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,948,000 after purchasing an additional 705,864 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $54,117,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,405,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,158,000 after purchasing an additional 696,458 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

