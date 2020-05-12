Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $196.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) to report $196.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.00 million and the lowest is $180.20 million. Ameresco posted sales of $198.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $941.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $951.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $212.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.33 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,783,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,146,421.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameresco by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Ameresco by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 82,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 32,275 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ameresco by 542.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $1,154,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ameresco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $930.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

