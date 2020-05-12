American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the airline’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAL. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Buckingham Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 48,488,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,509,148. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,902 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $24,234,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,001,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,499 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

