American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,358 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 37,417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of American Express worth $35,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

AXP stock opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.61. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

