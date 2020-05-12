American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 831.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.58. 17,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,678. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.89. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $115.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.88%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.