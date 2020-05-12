American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Cfra

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Cfra from $118.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AFG. TheStreet downgraded American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James cut American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

AFG traded down $3.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.06. 100,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.89. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $115.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in American Financial Group by 831.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

