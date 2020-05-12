American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Short Interest Up 25.1% in April

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the April 15th total of 4,860,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. CSFB lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE:AMH opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 2.18%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 5,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $94,614.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 583,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $16,324,607.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,400,396 shares of company stock worth $39,272,298. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,657,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,065,000 after acquiring an additional 99,291 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 52.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

